Frozen 2 Movie Review: Elsa and Anna's Tribe is Worth Melting For

Frozen 2

Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

One rich prince.

One damsel in distress.

One evil monster.

And, happily ever after.

The above contents are traditionally perfect for a Disney film. But Frozen 2 tries to grow beyond it. There's no prince, no evil monster and definitely no damsel in distress. Seven years after Frozen, Disney's freshly brewed Frozen 2 has gotten more mature from its first installment. While the first one melted the audience's heart with its innocence, the second one has grown more confident and nuanced.

Elsa has finally accepted her status quo as the Queen and Arendelle is a safe loving place to be. Kristoff and Sven are trying hard to keep up with the royals and the funny snowman Olaf is living his life to the fullest under the sun. Anna too is the same, careless and gleeful, who wants to keep everybody close.

Everything is pretty much 'happily ever after' since Frozen until Elsa is summoned by a mysterious voice only she can hear. She tries to suppress it but ends up waking up the magical voices of the forest and digging up her family's past. On their adventurous journey, Elsa and Anna would do anything to keep each other safe. But Elsa has bigger responsibilities to cater to. She has to keep Arendelle safe.

While Frozen was a mixture of Elsa accepting her magical powers, Kristoff and Anna's budding romance and Olaf's quirk, Frozen 2 focuses on the sisters' bond and their family history. It answers questions like, how did Elsa get her powers, what happened to their parents and a truth about their family that would restore peace among Arendelle, enchanted forests and dark seas beyond it. In this one there is no figurative monster, it is the circumstances that turn out to be major villains. But amid all this chaos and mystery, Olaf is a comic relief and it will make you fall in love with him once again. However, one wishes to see more of Kristoff and Sven.

The film is not a simple kids tale, it has deeper and complex messages for everyone. For instance, when it is trying to highlight the importance of harmony between nature and humans, it also sheds light on political conflicts between nations that could harm generations.

The voice cast of Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf have been retained from the first part and they easily manage to bring their characters to life again, adding more distinction and conviction.

Compared to Frozen, for the second part, Disney has upped its game in terms of animation and visuals effects. Given the mega-success of Frozen, the budget of its sequel eventually got a hike and it is translated on the screen as well. A particular scene in a film where Elsa fights with a water horse is so phenomenally executed that it can give many live-action films a run for their money.

The background score by Christophe Beck adds a cherry on top. The songs are good too. Idina Menzel and Aurora's Into the Unknown and Weezer's Lost in the Woods can easily slide into your playlist, however, Frozen's soundtrack has an upper hand.

Frozen 2 is spectacular to look at and the sharp witty characters easily manage to hook the audience. Even if you are not into fairy-tales, with its surprising plot it will give a good theatrical experience. It is better than the first part and is a fun entertainer to watch with family. In case you have missed the first part, don't worry, you have Olaf to narrate the entire story to you in less than 30 seconds in quite a fun way.

In all, don't miss it, because Elsa and Anna's tribe is worth melting for.

Rating: 4/5

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.