Frozen 2 Producer Peter Del Vecho Doubtful of Third Film in the Disney Franchise

If Frozen fans enjoyed the recently released Frozen 2 then they probably will not be happy to hear that this could possibly be the last they see of Anna and Elsa.

Ever since Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee announced a sequel Frozen 2 had revealed that it was planned even before the first Frozen film was completed. The also stated both the film are two halves of one story. Now it seems that there is no plan for a third film in the franchise.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, the film's producer Peter Del Vecho said, "I think when we look at these two movies together, what I love about them is you've done an amazing job at weaving them. They're one full story. So, now it feels like a complete journey."

If this disappoints fans, their only hope is to look at the directors. Even though both have also denied having any plans for a third installment, the duo has claimed that they are open to the idea. Jennifer Lee said, "It feels complete to me, but I don't know. Chris [Buck, co-director] says ask him in a year."

This news would possibly be most disappointing for Elsa fans. Following the announcement of Frozen 2, a number of fans had petitioned for Elsa to come out as homosexual and that she be seen getting into a relationship in the sequel. For this, the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend had also started trending on Twitter.

Jennifer Lee, on the other hand, had ruled this out stating that irrespective of her orientation Elsa had a long way to go about discovering her own identity before getting into a romantic relationship. With the probability of Frozen 3 on the chopping block, fans might not get to see Elsa in any romantic relationship after all.

