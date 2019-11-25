Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Frozen 2 Producer Peter Del Vecho Doubtful of Third Film in the Disney Franchise

The producer as well as directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck stated that they currently do not have any plans for a third Frozen film.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Frozen 2 Producer Peter Del Vecho Doubtful of Third Film in the Disney Franchise
The producer as well as directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck stated that they currently do not have any plans for a third Frozen film.

If Frozen fans enjoyed the recently released Frozen 2 then they probably will not be happy to hear that this could possibly be the last they see of Anna and Elsa.

Ever since Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee announced a sequel Frozen 2 had revealed that it was planned even before the first Frozen film was completed. The also stated both the film are two halves of one story. Now it seems that there is no plan for a third film in the franchise.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, the film's producer Peter Del Vecho said, "I think when we look at these two movies together, what I love about them is you've done an amazing job at weaving them. They're one full story. So, now it feels like a complete journey."

If this disappoints fans, their only hope is to look at the directors. Even though both have also denied having any plans for a third installment, the duo has claimed that they are open to the idea. Jennifer Lee said, "It feels complete to me, but I don't know. Chris [Buck, co-director] says ask him in a year."

This news would possibly be most disappointing for Elsa fans. Following the announcement of Frozen 2, a number of fans had petitioned for Elsa to come out as homosexual and that she be seen getting into a relationship in the sequel. For this, the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend had also started trending on Twitter.

Jennifer Lee, on the other hand, had ruled this out stating that irrespective of her orientation Elsa had a long way to go about discovering her own identity before getting into a romantic relationship. With the probability of Frozen 3 on the chopping block, fans might not get to see Elsa in any romantic relationship after all.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram