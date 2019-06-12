English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Frozen 2: Trailer Releases For the Sequel of 2013 Hit, Here’s Everything We Know so Far
The sequel to the 2013-hit Frozen, the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, has geared up enough expectations among the fans. Here’s everything you need to know much-anticipated movie.
A still from Frozen.
Disney released a full-length trailer of Frozen 2, sequel to 2013 animated hit Frozen. In the trailer release of Frozen 2, sisters Elsa and Anna were seen to be gearing up for new adventures as they head out on a journey to find answers about Elsa’s magical powers.
The much-anticipated movie has had all the fans waiting for the trailer release for long. The sequel to the 2013-hit Frozen, the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, has geared up enough expectations among the fans.
In the opening scene, Elsa can be seen running over the water to find out about the secret of her magical powers. While she tries to freeze a huge water wave, she fails and gets taken down by the water. Not just Elsa, Frozen 2 trailer also shows glimpses of Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven venturing beyond their home of Arendelle.
Frozen 2 release date
Frozen 2 will hit the theatres in the UK and US on November 22, while it will release in Australia on December 26. The film is expected to release in India in November 2019. The movie will also be available for streaming on the Disney Plus service next summer.
While Disney released the trailer of Frozen 2 on June 11, it released a teaser trailer in February, becoming the most watched animated trailer of all time within 24 hours. Another clip for the film came out in April, which showed Anna kneeling in front of Olaf, who says, I don’t think Elsa’s OK.
Frozen 2 cast
Most of the cast of the movie stays the same where Idina Menzel will be shown as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown will also be featuring in the film; however, their characters have not been named yet.
