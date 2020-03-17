English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Frozen 2’s Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rachel wrote on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and requested people to be careful about their health decisions and be responsible by taking care of each other.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Hollywood too with many top celebrities testing positive for the deadly Covid-19. Last week, it was Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, this week it was Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.

Now, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews, who voiced role of Honeymaren, has said she has been in quarantine since last week after testing positive. In a series of Instagram stories, the 26-year-old actress told her fans about the test results and her symptoms.

“Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” Rachel wrote. She requested people to be careful about their health decisions and be responsible by taking care of each other.

image

In another note, she shared her symptoms and also revealed that she decided to get tested after being in touch with a confirmed coronavirus patient. Known for her performances in movies like Happy Death Day (2017), Happy Death Day 2U (2019) and Frozen II (2019), Rachel is the eldest daughter of Leslie Landon, who is a former American actress.

COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has expanded its footprint in over 100 countries. The deadly virus has infected over 1.5 lakh, including over 110 in India.

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 7,000 people across the world.

