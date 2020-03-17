Frozen 2’s Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Hollywood too with many top celebrities testing positive for the deadly Covid-19. Last week, it was Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, this week it was Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.

Now, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews, who voiced role of Honeymaren, has said she has been in quarantine since last week after testing positive. In a series of Instagram stories, the 26-year-old actress told her fans about the test results and her symptoms.

“Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” Rachel wrote. She requested people to be careful about their health decisions and be responsible by taking care of each other.

Read: Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’







In another note, she shared her symptoms and also revealed that she decided to get tested after being in touch with a confirmed coronavirus patient. Known for her performances in movies like Happy Death Day (2017), Happy Death Day 2U (2019) and Frozen II (2019), Rachel is the eldest daughter of Leslie Landon, who is a former American actress.

COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has expanded its footprint in over 100 countries. The deadly virus has infected over 1.5 lakh, including over 110 in India.

Read: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 7,000 people across the world.

Follow @News18Movies for more