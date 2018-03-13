Frozen Co-Stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad Team Up Again For New Animated Series

Frozen co-stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad will star in a new animated series. Gad announced he is teaming up with Bell again, though it is not related to their Frozen characters as Olaf and Princess Anna, reports people.com.He confirmed that he recruited Bell for the forthcoming Apple animated musical series Central Park, which is co-written by him, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. "It doesn't get much cooler than this. So excited to be bringing the world this new musical series alongside a legend named Loren Bouchard and my idols," Gad tweeted on Monday.Also joining the cast are Leslie Odom Jr, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. Central Park, which was ordered for two seasons, will follow the story of "how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world".The release date for the first season of Central Park is yet to be announced.