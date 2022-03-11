Fukrey 3 Update: Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Varun Sharma and Others To Shoot In Delhi Soon

Fukrey 3 has become one of the most awaited movies. The film that stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi among others has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers of Fukrey 3 are now all set to resume shooting in Delhi.

On Thursday, actor Varun Sharma took to his Instagram stories and shared the shooting update with fans. He dropped a selfie along with Fukrey co-star Manjot Singh in which they can be seen sitting inside an airplane. The actor further mentioned that they were heading to Delhi. “Chala Jaye Dilliii (Let’s go to Delhi)," he wrote.

Amid all this, a report by Mid-Day had also claimed that Ali Fazal has dropped out of Fukrey 3 due to his packed schedule. The report claimed that Ali has is busy with the shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya and therefore he was left with no other option but to drop out from Fukrey 3. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

For the unversed, Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. It went on floors in Mumbai on March 3 this year. Back then, Varun had also shared a picture of the clapboard from the movie and had written, “Shuru Hogayi!” - therefore revealing that the shooting has already begun.

While Fukrey was released in 2013, its sequel hit the screens on 2017. The movies revolved around four friends - Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Sharma, and Manjot Singh who try to earn money with an easy way, but end up landing in some trouble or another.

Earlier, the director of the film, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba mentioned that Fukrey 3 might also revolve around the coronavirus pandemic. “This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn’t mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation), it shouldn’t seem forceful," he told PTI.

