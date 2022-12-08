Fukrey Fame Priya Anand To Share Screen Space With Thalapathy Vijay: Reports

Model and actress Priya Anand is known for her cameos in various movies across India. She has worked in movies like Fukrey, English Vinglish, James, and Raajakumara with Puneeth Rajkumar. The actress being a part of Thalapathy 67 is the talk of the town. Priya is an avid user of social media and posts regular updates on her career and vacations. This time the actress has liked a tweet on Thalapathy 67 on her Twitter page. This has spread gossip that she will feature in Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s projects.

Her fans are curious to know the part the Ezra actress will play in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. If the rumours are to be trusted, it will be the first collaboration between Vijay and Priya.

This will be the second collaboration between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the actor’s 67th movie. So far the team has given a working title Thalapathy 67. The movie’s muhurat puja reportedly took place earlier this week on December 5, but the filmmakers have yet to release any pictures from the ceremony or make an official announcement about the movie. The Thalapathy 67 muhurat puja was reportedly attended by Trisha, Arjun, and Priya Anand. Vijay is rumoured to have dressed in all black for the occasion.

Even before the formal announcement, Thalapathy 67 is expected to be a pan-Indian action drama. The internet and satellite rights of the highly anticipated movie are already sold out for a record price, Thalapathy 67 has also made huge financial gains. A teaser for the movie, in which Vijay plays a gangster, is anticipated soon.

It has been widely reported that Trisha will portray one of the movie’s leads. After 18 years, Vijay and Trisha are making their big-screen comeback with this movie, which follows Ghillie’s huge commercial.

