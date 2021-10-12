'Fulfilling Experience': Jyotika Promotes 'Udanpirappe', Her 50th Career Film

Actor Jyotika is promoting her upcoming film ‘Udanpirappe’, the 50th venture of her career. The film, co-starring actors Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 14. In the upcoming family drama, Jyotika is playing the role of a typical village woman. The trailer of the film released last week showed that ‘Udanpirappe’ will be a quintessential rural family drama. Jyotika spoke about her role in the film during a press meet in Chennai on Monday.

The story of Era Saravanan’s directorial Udanpirappe is centred around siblings Vairavan (played by Sasikumar) and Mathangi (played by Jyotika). Mathangi is a middle-aged woman in a village in Southern India. She did not have a conversation with her elder brother for years due to differences between her brother and husband. The film focuses on several social issues, including violence, administration role in averting riots etc.

During the press meet, Jyotika spoke about the reason behind her decision to play the character of Mathangi in the movie. She said the film has a “grassroots level script,” which she has not done before. She said that she was attracted to screenplay and dialogues, showing the power narrative centred around women in the village.

“It is a beautiful concept of exploring a brother-sister bond at a native level, which was again new. It’s a fulfilling experience,” she added. Jyotika was last-seen in legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal.

Udanpirappe, which means siblings in English, is being produced by actor Suriya

