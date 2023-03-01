Tamil actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi has created a special position in the hearts of many with her acting mettle in many films and daily soap operas including Uppu Karuvadu, Ranganayaka, Saravanan Meenatchi, and Ilavarasi. She created a lot of buzz with her stints in the controversial show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. The show was recently concluded. In the Bigg Boss House Rachita had a strong friendship with the season’s second runner-up, Shivin Ganesan. The actress in her spare time often travels and now has jetted off to Shirdi, Maharashtra along with Shivin.

Rachitha shared a slew of photos on Instagram of herself and Shivin before they left for Shirdi. The actress added selfies they clicked at an airport. The duo is serving some friendship goals with their selfies. Shivin donned a Yellow ethnic co-ord set for the day and on the other hand, Rachitha can be seen in a printed suit.

“Fulfilling the promises made…Next stop destination,” she wrote in the caption of the post. She also added a hashtag of “Shirdi.”

One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “Shivin I love the way you smile. Let God pour you with all blessings.” Since their Bigg Boss days, fans have denoted the duo as Rachuvin. One of the fans commented, “Rachuvinm, the Only Genuine Friendship In BB6.” Another fan said, “Wow wishing you a very happy and safe journey rachuvin. Enjoy to the fullest always, god is with you.”

Earlier, Shivin shared an Instagram Reel of them travelling together. In the video, Shivin can be seen recording, as she pans the camera, Rachitha can be seen sound asleep as they are travelling to an unknown destination on a bus. “Asusual… My Safest place ever…” wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been reported that Rachitha might be starring in new serials. However, an official confirmation is awaited. On the other hand, Shivin Ganesan is a successful businesswoman and also works as a career guidance mentor to help students from underprivileged communities to enhance their basic literacy skills. She was last seen in Vijay TV’s daily soap opera, Bharathi Kannamma. She played a vital role in the climax scene before it went off air.

