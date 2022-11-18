'Fully Charged' Uorfi Javed Uses Smartphones Instead of Bra, Netizens Ask for Laptop as Skirt

Uorfi Javed knows exactly how to steal the limelight when it comes to her raunchy looks. Be it bold cuts or unusual slits, the actress often gets social media abuzz with her daring fashion statements. On Friday afternoon, Uorfi shared yet another flashy video. This time, the television star went topless and used a set of black smartphones dangling with charging wires to cover her assets. With glossy red lips and side-parted hair tied in a neat pony, she also flaunted a blue coat and trousers to go along with her sartorial look.

On her Instagram post captioned, “Fully charged", several netizens responded with amusing comments. One of them wrote, “Mera mobile waapis kardo". Another one said, “Niche laptop ka skirt bana lena tha. Pant kyu pehen li?" Someone also commented, “2 mobiles. Both connected with chargers. Still doesn’t have the wallpaper". Another fan quoted the lyrics of the iconic Govinda song, “What is mobile no. Karu kya dial no?(with heart eyes emoji)".

The social media sensation made headlines recently as she had hit back at Hindustani Bhau for his opinion on her outfits. In a story, Uorfi had hit back at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and wrote, “Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars, but wait, haven’t you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna (This is such a good message for the youth- to go to jail and openly threaten women half your age. Also one thing f**k you (sic).”

She also added, “These are literally the same people who wanted me to come meet them few weeks back. Be friends with them just because I denied their friendship, their help cause I knew their intentions now they are coming at me. Guys trust me they ghan*a care what I wear, they only want publicity. Honestly everyone on the internet threatening to hit me, kill me fu***d me up mentally (no lie.) Imagine being in my position everyday someone uploading a video against you, threatening to beat you up cause of what you put on your body. I have never said anything ill about anyone, harmed anyone (sic)."

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed has starred in multiple TV shows including Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, and more. She also participated in the digital version of Bigg Boss, however, her journey was short-lived as she was eliminated early. She is now part of the latest edition of Splitsvilla.

