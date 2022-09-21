'Fully in Love': Know The Latest Member of Brahmastra Fandom

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit the big screen on September 9 and garnered mixed reviews. Some appreciated the film because of its powerful visuals, others criticised it owing to its weak writing in the second half. Despite that, Brahmastra is loved by viewers.

Actress Ananya Panday is the latest to join the Brahmastra fan club and shared her thoughts about the film on her Instagram story. Ananya wrote, “What an experience!!! Fully in love with this world and everyone in it. I am embarrassingly so very very late to have watched the film but if you haven’t you have to go watch it IN cinemas!!! And if you have, watch it again.”

The Liger actress also wrote that if fans want to discuss theories regarding Brahmastra, they should message her.

Along with the reel, Ananya also attached the song Deva Deva from Brahmastra. Arijit Singh & Jonita Gandhi provided the vocals for this number. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics, set to music by Pritam. Deva Deva has struck a chord with the audience. It is currently trending at number 33. The audience loved Arijit’s vocals in this number.

Ananya’s words come at a time Brahmastra’s box office collections have left the audience awestruck. In less than a month of release, Brahmastra has amassed Rs 346.53 crore. According to reports, Brahmastra’s budget is over Rs 400 crore.

Encouraged by this roaring success, the makers are eager to release other parts of the franchise. In an interview, Ranbir spilled the beans about how Brahmastra’s team plans to lead in terms of sequels. Ranbir said that parts 2 and 3 of Brahmastra will be shot simultaneously.

It will be done so that there is no delay in releasing these films, he said. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also said that he wanted to explore the storyline regarding these movies soon.

