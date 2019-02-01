I Stand By Decision to Revoke Rajkumar Hirani's Name from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...': Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao has supported the decision of the team of his latest film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga over dropping Rajkumar Hirani's credit as co-producer from the movie and said a fair investigation needs to be conducted into the sexual assault allegations against the Sanju filmmaker.Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman alleging, according to an article in HuffPost India, that he had sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on Sanju, which he co-produced along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.Rao said that he feels sad for the woman and hopes that an investigation is conducted.“It was absolutely shocking when I read the article. The 'Ek Ladki Ko...' team took the decision to revoke his credit from the film and I fully respect and stand by that decision,” Rao told HuffPost.The woman had detailed her allegations in an email, dated November 3, 2018, to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, along with Shelly Chopra, director of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.“Whenever such an allegation comes out, there has to be an investigation where both parties put their points across. It’s only then we can conclusively pass an informed judgement. Only after that we will know specifically what transpired. This is the least that can be done," Rao added.When asked why most of his colleagues from the industry were silent—many have even refused to comment— Rao said, "It’s come as a shock to everyone and specifically to those who’ve known him. People who’ve known him for years, I believe, are waiting to hear him out before forming an opinion.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.