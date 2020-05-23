Funny Memes Featuring Alia Bhatt Leave Sonu Sood in Splits

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to help as many migrant workers as possible and arrange transportation for them to reach their hometowns. The actor's social media timeline is being flooded with requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

However, a little fun in hard times like these is no harm. Seeing Sonu responding to such requests Twitter users shared funny memes featuring Alia Bhatt. The meme has an image of crying Alia from her film Raazi with “Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home),” written over it. The second picture is of Sonu with “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye (We will make the arrangements, don’t worry),” written on it.

Sharing quite a few memes, Sonu added multiple laughing emojis in his tweets.

Users also compared him with superheroes and Salman Khan's character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Over the last couple of months, headlines like 'Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers', 'Sonu Sood distributes food among the underprivileged', 'Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan' have been grabbing our attention. Recently, the actor organised buses to transport stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns, after obtaining permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments. He even went to the bus terminus to oversee their journey.

"I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states," Sonu Sood told IANS.

