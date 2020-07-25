Funny Video of Gippy Grewal Slapping Neha Sharma Goes Viral Once Again

An old video earlier shared by Gippy Grewal is making headlines once again. The viral video, which also features Neha Sharma, was made when the duo worked together in popular Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si.

In the viral video, which seems to be a TikTok video, one can see Neha greeting Gippy with Sat Sri Akaal. However, Gippy, who can be seen busy on a call, slaps her back in reply. However, this incident did not occur in reality, but was a reel moment instead.

“Sasrikal ji @nehasharmaofficial #gippygrewal #reels #reelitfeelit #reelitin,” he captioned the video.

The reel video has been entertaining fans. Some even shared laughing emoticons on the video.

Their movie Ik Sandhu Hunda Si was released this year in February. The film was directed by Rakesh Mehta and also featured Vikramjeet Virk.

Meanwhile, Neha will be next seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Both the actors have been sharing stills and videos from the shoot, teasing their fans with the upcoming surprise. The music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is set to release on July 31.

The duo shot for the video in Lonavala. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya has been sung by singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai.

Gippy Grewal, on the other hand, is busy spending some quality time with his family, including wife and three sons, amid the coronavirus pandemic.