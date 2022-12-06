FWICE Condemns Nadav Lapid's Remark On The Kashmir Files, Seeks 'Immediate Unconditional Apology'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a statement condemning International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid over his remarks on The Kashmir Files. In its statement, FWICE demanded an immediate unconditional apology from Lapid in writing. It also asked the director of the film festival to oppose Nadav Lapid’s remark.

“The FWICE strongly condemns the statements of Israeli Film maker Nada Lapid and seek immediate unconditional apology from him in writing. We appeal the Director of the Film Festival to oppose the statement of Nadav Lapid. We are surprised to note the silence of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the entire controversy. FWICE hereby stands with solidarity in support of all our Film Makers, Producers, Artists and Technicians associated with the Indian Film Industry,” FWICE statement read.

During the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, held in Goa, jury head Nadav Lapid had criticised The Kashmir Files and had called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’ “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he had said.

It ignited a massive controversy and drew backlash from several people including The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, lead actor Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar among others. Later, the filmmaker later apologised for his comments while speaking to CNN News18. “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted," he said.

