FWICE Issues Stern Warning to Indians Collaborating with Pakistani Artistes

Popular Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for three years. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently investigating the case, has issued Khan a notice and has sought his response regarding Rs 2.61 crore under scanner. If dissatisfied with his response, the ED can slap Khan with a 300% penalty. In case of its non-payment, a lookout notice is likely to be issued against the singer and he’d thereby be forbidden to perform anywhere in India.

FWICE has issued a letter to its members stating that strict action would be taken against Indian singers and musicians collaborating with Pakistani artistes.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:11 AM IST
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a stern warning to Indian artistes against collaborating with Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, even on the digital platforms, whilst adding that "cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action."

An excerpt from the official statement issued in the matter by FWICE reads, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode of media of Entertainment will be subjected to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

You can read the full letter below:

Only recently, Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj, with his wife Rekha, had joined Pakistani ghazal great Farida Khanum for an InstaLive gig. In another case, FWICE also noted that some Indian artistes are also collaborating with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack.

