FWICE Issues Stern Warning to Indians Collaborating with Pakistani Artistes

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a stern warning to Indian artistes against collaborating with Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, even on the digital platforms, whilst adding that "cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action."

An excerpt from the official statement issued in the matter by FWICE reads, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode of media of Entertainment will be subjected to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

You can read the full letter below:

No working with #Pakistani artists, singers, technicians, no working on digital platforms too... #FWICE issues stern warning... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/q9bsQaTOU2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2020

Only recently, Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj, with his wife Rekha, had joined Pakistani ghazal great Farida Khanum for an InstaLive gig. In another case, FWICE also noted that some Indian artistes are also collaborating with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack.

