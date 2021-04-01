FWICE Lifts Ban on Gauahar Khan for Flouting Covid-19 Rules with a Warning

Weeks after imposing a ban on actress Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has decided to rescind it. Last month, FWICE condemned the Bigg Boss 7 winner after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an FIR against her for flouting quarantine rules on March 15. BMC booked her for stepping out for shooting despite testing positive for Covid-19. Calling her act highly irresponsible, FWICE debarred her for two months and also issued a non-cooperative directive against her.

According to the latest report in ETimes, FWICE has decided to relieve Gauahar of the ban and has issued a warning. “You cannot be so negligent again. One more incident of such kind and we shall reinstall the ban and not lift it for a long time. Please learn to value life and don’t endanger others," sources told the portal.

According to the report, Gauahar can resume shooting for her upcoming web series from tomorrow. Reportedly, the producer of the show earlier approached FWICE requesting to excuse Gauahar. As the ban would cause great disturbance to the combination dates of the other artists and the producer would suffer major losses.

FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed this development to ETimes saying that they had a meeting after which the organisation decided that Gauahar’s punishment can be laxed. However, they will issue a letter to her that clearly communicates she can’t repeat this offence again. FWICE President B N Tiwari confirmed the same saying that Gauahar has been given a green signal. The letter of permission will reach her by tomorrow.

Recently, Gauahar was spotted in the city with husband Zaid Darbar. She sprayed sanitizer on the hands of the paparazzi before posing for the camera. On the work front, Gauahar appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s political thriller web series Tandav as Maithili Sharan.