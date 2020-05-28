FWICE Submits Proposed Guidelines to Uddhav Thackeray for Resuming Work in Entertainment Industry

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a set of proposed guidelines that will need to be followed on every shooting set if work is to resume amid the coronavirus scare.

In its 24-point submission, FWICE points out that the safety of its more than 5 lakh members is of utmost importance and the guidelines have been drafted keeping that in mind.

Some salient features in the proposed set of guidelines submitted by FWICE are:

-- All the craft and crew members to be stationed in the studio premises or a hotel to avoid travels and contacts with outsiders till the shoot is completely over.

-- Lesser crew members to be allowed on indoor sets.



-- Further measures will have to be put in place, such as providing crew members with masks and gloves, instituting extra cleaning shifts and ensuring that make up artists and hairdressers dispose of brushes and other tools once they use them on an actor.

-- All the equipments on the production units to be sanitised on regular intervals.



-- All sets to have a fumigator for people entering the set.



-- All rehearsals to be carried out wearing masks and gloves compulsorily.



-- Visitors strictly prohibited.

The proposed guidelines also emphasise that work will happen in 8-hours shift in a day and it needs to be divided into two shifts, plus people should be changed per shift. Additionally, it is advised by the film body that post production activities should be carried out with minimum work force and all the equipments need to be sanitised before and after each use.

Check out the full list of guidelines proposed by FWICE below.

#FWICE writes to Shri #UddhavThackeray, Hon Chief Minister of #Maharashtra... Submits proposed guidelines when work resumes in entertainment industry... pic.twitter.com/CXcWgG56ib — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2020

