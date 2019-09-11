Diljit Dosanjh Responds to FWICE Letter, Says 'Will Always Stand for Greater Interest of Nation'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been urged by Indian film body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to cancel his upcoming show in the United States, which is reportedly organised by a Pakistani national, Rehan Siddiqi.

In a statement issued by FWICE, the body asked Diljit to “cancel his commitment in the interest, sentiments and dignity of the nation”.

Furthermore, in another letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, FWICE requested that Diljit and his troupe’s visa should be cancelled in case he doesn’t cancel the tour.

A press release shared by FWICE in the matter states, “FWICE is deeply concerned and anguished with our Artists/ Singers/ Dancers/ Anchors and other Performers knowingly performing in Pakistan and Pak performers performing in India despite our strict warnings. We have also come to know from our reliable sources that our Performers in general and Actor, Saif Ali Khan and Singer, Shreya Ghoshal in particular are giving their performances in America at the behest of Mr. Rehan Siddiqi, a Pakistani National, who is also the promoter of the shows.”

It added, “We have just seen a poster of Artist / Singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh who is giving his performance in a show organized by Mr. Rehan Siddiqi (a Pakistani National). We are also writing to him to cancel this commitment of his in the interest of sentiments & dignity of our Nation.”

FWICE made it clear that they “have zero tolerance for such performers and condemn it as anti-national and unpatriotic bordering to treason with your own country”. It further requests the artists to “not give priority to monetary considerations and refrain from being a part of any such project.”

In response to the letter by FWICE, Diljit clarified the matter by claiming that he was not aware of the letter until now. He added that his dealing regarding the show in Houston was with an entertainment network and not with the Pakistani national, as alleged in the FWICE letter. He further claimed that he will postpone his show in the US.

