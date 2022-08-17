Gaalipata 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Collection

Director Yogaraj Bhat’s much-awaited film Gaalipata 2 hit the theatres on August 12. The film which brings Bhat’s partnership with actor Ganesh opened to a thunderous response from the audience not just in Karnataka but across the globe. The film’s first-day collection broke several previous records, making it one of the biggest successes of Ganesh’s career.

Gaalipata 2 collected Rs 15 crore on opening day and followed it up with a strong second day of Rs 10 crore. While the collection saw a dip on day three and the film could earn only Rs 5 crore at the box office, the fourth day has been promising.

Gaalipata 2 managed to continue the momentum and collected Rs 5 crore on day 4 to take the worldwide collections over Rs 35 crore.

The film is running with 700 shows in Karnataka, 200 in other states, and 250 shows in foreign countries. And looking at the collection so far, Gaalipata 2 is set to be a breakthrough in Ganesh’s career.

People who have watched the movie are also appreciating Ganesh’s acting as the actor has been able to make the audience laugh and feel emotional at the same time.

A sequel to the 2008 release Gaalipata, the film boasts of an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmiela Mandre.

Gaalipata 2’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya whereas Santhosh Rai Pathaje has handled the cinematography.

The film has been bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy of Suraj Production, and Zee Kannada and Zee5 own the satellite and digital rights. Gaalipata 2’s audio rights are owned by Anand Audio

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here