Gaana Bajaana Season 3 Starts On Nov 13; Know TV Channel, Timings
Gaana Bajaana Season 3 Starts On Nov 13; Know TV Channel, Timings

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 17:58 IST

Bengaluru, India

Famous celebs come to the show and are divided into two teams.

Famous celebs come to the show and are divided into two teams.

The show, which will be hosted by anchor Akul Balaji, is a mix of music, comedy, dance, and games.

Gaana Bajaana is one of the popular reality shows of Star Suvarna. Earlier, it completed its two successful seasons on the channel and is now all set to make its comeback with its third season.

The makers have already released the promo video of the show, which is currently garnering attention all over social media. Meanwhile, the team has also confirmed its premiere date. The show has been scheduled to release on November 13 and will be airing every Sunday at 6 PM.

The show will be hosted by none other than anchor Akul Balaji, who had previously hosted many hit shows and is now once again back to entertain the viewers.

Gaana Bajaana is full of entertainment. It is a mix of music, comedy, dance, and games. Famous celebs come to the show and are divided into two teams. A number of games are also offered along with singing. Whoever scores the most is declared the winner.

In the promo of the first episode of this show, the Kantara team — actors Rishabh Shetty, Saptami Gowda, Swaraj Shetty, Ranjan and many others — were seen having fun on the set of the show. The promo is already garnering a lot of attention.

