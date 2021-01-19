News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Gabba Breached and Conquered: B-Town Celebrates India's Emphatic Win in Brisbane Against Australia
3-MIN READ

Gabba Breached and Conquered: B-Town Celebrates India's Emphatic Win in Brisbane Against Australia

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Jubilant Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement on India's win against Australia.

India registered a historic three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, thereby clinching the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. Chasing a mammoth target of 328 on the final day of the match, that too at a venue where Australia had not tasted defeat in last 32 years, India rode on brilliant half centuries of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara to register one of India's most historic win in Test cricket.

Jubilant Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement on India's win. Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the triumphant players from the field on Instagram writing, Historic win, what an effort," whereas, actress Preity Zinta tweeted: "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue."

Read: India vs Australia: Brave Team India Ride on Rishabh Pant's 89 to Take Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1

Actor Siddharth posted his reaction during the match.

"This victory will not just inspire Indian cricketers, it will inspire all Indian sportspersons for quite a few years to come with the two most vital messages for anybody who plays competitive sport. That fear and pain are in the mind. And self respect is in the heart," wrote Rahul Bose.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

"I'm really proud of each and every individual," he added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...