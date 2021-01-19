Gabba Breached and Conquered: B-Town Celebrates India's Emphatic Win in Brisbane Against Australia

India registered a historic three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, thereby clinching the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. Chasing a mammoth target of 328 on the final day of the match, that too at a venue where Australia had not tasted defeat in last 32 years, India rode on brilliant half centuries of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara to register one of India's most historic win in Test cricket.

Jubilant Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement on India's win. Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the triumphant players from the field on Instagram writing, Historic win, what an effort," whereas, actress Preity Zinta tweeted: "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue."

Actor Siddharth posted his reaction during the match.

"This victory will not just inspire Indian cricketers, it will inspire all Indian sportspersons for quite a few years to come with the two most vital messages for anybody who plays competitive sport. That fear and pain are in the mind. And self respect is in the heart," wrote Rahul Bose.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

"I'm really proud of each and every individual," he added.