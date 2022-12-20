Gabriella Charlton Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into Her Blissful Vacation In Bangkok

Popular Tamil actress Gabriella Charlton never leaves an opportunity to give fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life on social media. The actress often posts pictures and videos of herself from photoshoots, sets, and holidays to keep fans updated about her whereabouts. She recently posted a streak of pictures from her Bangkok vacation, which shelled out major vacay goals for social media users.

In the photos, Gabriella is seen donning a purple tee, which she paired with cargo shorts. She complimented her outfit with a hat and a pair of white sneakers. The actress opted for a no-makeup makeup look and kept her tresses open as she posed for several clicks. Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, Gabriella captioned the post, “Shopping and eating while floating was a bliss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella (@gabriellacharlton_)

Soon after the actress shared the pictures on Instagram, several fans lavished her with oodles of compliments in the comments section.

Before sharing the photos, Gabriella Charlton uploaded a video from her trip on Instagram. The clip shows the actress flaunting her dance moves to the viral song CUFF IT by Beyonce. So far, the video has amassed over 1.9 million views and more than 1 lakh likes. She captioned the video, “The boat was a paid actor in Chao Phraya River.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella (@gabriellacharlton_)

On the professional front, Gabriella Charlton made her acting debut with the romantic psychological thriller film 3. She portrayed the role of Shruti Haasan’s sister Sumi in the Tamil film. After 3, she appeared in Chennaiyil Oru Naal. Gabriella also starred in Samuthirakani’s recent hit movie Appa. She is known for her performances in Ninaivellam Neeyada and Endrendrum Punnagai.

