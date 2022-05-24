Gabriella Charlton Grooves To Simbu’s Bullet Song With Aajeedh

Gabriella Charlton is a well-known face in the Tamil entertainment industry. She had a successful run on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 hosted by Kamal Hassan. The young actress who was almost at the finish line in the show chose to walk away with the cash prize. Though she did not win the game, Gabriella formed some great bonds with the other contestants. Aajeedh is one of them.

The two former Bigg Boss 4 contestants share a strong bond. They even appeared in the dance reality show BB Jodigal as a pair. The actress, fondly known as Gaby, shared an Instagram Reels with the singer-turned-entrepreneur.

Aajeedh is seen dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama with casual sneakers, while Gaby is sporting an all-black outfit that comprises a pair of black jeans and a blingy black top with a sheer neckline. The duo can be seen shaking their legs to the recently released Bullet song from Warrior. The song from Ram Pothineni & Krithi Shetty’s film is crooned by Silambarsan TR.

Gabriella rose to prominence after appearing on several reality shows, including Jodi Junior. After her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, she gained wide popularity. Apart from that, she has also worked in a number of Tamil films.

She made her film debut in 2012 with the Tamil film 3. She portrayed Shruti Haasan’s sister Sumi. Since then, she has appeared in a number of movies, including Appa, Appa 2, and Chennaiyil Oru Naal.

She also made her TV debut recently alongside Thiraviyam in the Tamil daily soap Eeramana Rojave.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.