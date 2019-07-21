Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal Leave Hospital with Baby Boy Post-delivery, See Pics

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are headed back to their home after welcoming their baby boy in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Thursday. Images of the couple leaving the hospital premises have surfaced online and Arjun can be seen holding a crib, with the baby inside of it.

Arjun and Gabriella were all smiles as they posed for the cameras outside the hospital. Arjun was sporting a black T-shirt and light blue denim jeans, while Gabriella looked stunning in her post-delivery pics, in which she opted for comfort wear. As per reports, Gabriella was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday. It’s also reported that the child has been born through c-section operation.

See pics of the lovebirds with their newborn baby here:

In April, Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married. However, the two never shied away from publicly showing their affection for each other.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call. The show is available for streaming on Zee5.

