Gabriella Demetriades' Drastic Transformation Within 11 Days of Delivery will Shock You

Body transformation of celebrities after giving birth has always been under the scanner. Many female stars have faced body shaming for gaining weight during pregnancy and not losing it quick enough post delivery. Seems like Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who gave birth to her baby boy recently, won't have to worry about scrutiny over her weight gain.

The model has been posting adorable snaps of her new life as a mom. Recently, in her Instagram stories, Gabriella opened up on her postpartum weight loss and how she is moving forward after the childbirth.

She shared three photos from different phases of her motherhood journey and talked about her pregnancy weight gain. In the first picture, she wrote, "So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to."

With the second photo, she said, "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing."

The third photo showed her postpartum body. She captioned it, "This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It's a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don't stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind."

