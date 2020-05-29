Gabriella Demetriades Goes All Heart on Arjun Rampal's Photo with Daughters Mahikaa and Myra

Arjun Rampal was stuck in Karjat during the lockdown with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik. He returned to Mumbai recently and met his daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, are Arjun's daughters with this former wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun shared an adorable moment with them on Instagram with the caption, "Finally time with my beauties. #Daughters," he wrote.

In the photo, the actor can be seen kissing Mahikaa, with Myra also in the frame. Gabriella reacted to the photo with a red heart icon in the comments section.

On Wednesday evening, Gabriella revealed that the couple are back in Mumbai with a bunch of photos from her favourite spot in their Mumbai house. "Back to the city and my spot," she said.

Arjun was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and the actor chose to stay back as it is safe there. He owns a house is Karjat. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency," Arjun told Mid-Day.

