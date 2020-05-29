MOVIES

Gabriella Demetriades Goes All Heart on Arjun Rampal's Photo with Daughters Mahikaa and Myra

Image: Instagram

Arjun Rampal went to meet his teenage daughters Mahikaa and Myra immediately after returning to Mumbai from Karjat.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Arjun Rampal was stuck in Karjat during the lockdown with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik. He returned to Mumbai recently and met his daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, are Arjun's daughters with this former wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun shared an adorable moment with them on Instagram with the caption, "Finally time with my beauties. #Daughters," he wrote.

In the photo, the actor can be seen kissing Mahikaa, with Myra also in the frame. Gabriella reacted to the photo with a red heart icon in the comments section.

Finally time with my beauties. #daughters

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

On Wednesday evening, Gabriella revealed that the couple are back in Mumbai with a bunch of photos from her favourite spot in their Mumbai house. "Back to the city and my spot," she said.

back to the city and my spot.

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and the actor chose to stay back as it is safe there. He owns a house is Karjat. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency," Arjun told Mid-Day.

