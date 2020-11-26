Gabriella Demetriades Has a Sweet Message for Partner Arjun Rampal on His Birthday

Actor and model Arjun Rampal turned 48 today and his partner Gabriella Demetriades has a sweet Instagram post for him.The South African model took to Instagram to wish Arjun a happy birthday with a collection of his pictures with his children and her. A series of five pictures captured Arjun with his family members.

A monochrome selfie of Gabriella and Arjun followed by a picture shot by Gabriella for the cover of GQ magazine. The image featured Arjun with his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra from his first marriage with model Mehr Jesia. In the centre is Arjun holding his baby boy Arik. Arik is Arjun and Gabriella's child.

Captioning the image, Gabriella said, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye". The post has received over 8k likes.

Arjun and Gabriella started dating soon after the Ra. One actor separated from his wife Mehr in 2018. Both former models, Arjun and Mehr were married for 21 years, before they announced their separation on July 25, 2018. In a 2019 interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor spoke about how the family comes around. He said that it was of prime importance that his daughters should accept Gabriella as a part of the family. He expressed how blessed he is that they have without any questions asked.

Arjun met Gabriella through common friends and the two started dating in 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in April 2019 and were blessed with a baby boy in July 2019.