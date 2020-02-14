Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gabriella Demetriades Isn't a Fan of Arjun Rampal's Throwback Picture, Prefers His 2020 Version

Arjun Rampal's Throwback Thursday picture did not impress his partner Gabriella Demetriades, who said she prefers the actor's current look.

Trending Desk

February 14, 2020
Gabriella Demetriades Isn't a Fan of Arjun Rampal's Throwback Picture, Prefers His 2020 Version
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal shares glimpses of his life actively and willfully on social media. From his model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to his little bundle of joy Arik Rampal, the Om Shanti Om actor's Instagram feed is filled with happy photos.

In a recent post, Arjun shared a snap from his modelling days, withe the hashtag #throwbackthursday. "Once upon a time in Mumbai," he wrote.

In the photograph, the We Are Family actor is seen posing in a denim dungaree and a white shirt. He is also wearing a green cap to complete his look. Soon after he shared the photo, Gabriella commented, "Nice, but I prefer the 2020 version", making it clear that the Sonali Cable actress likes her beau the way he is now.

Arjun, who has starred in several Bollywood movies including Rock On!!, Ra.One, Roy, Dil Hai Tumhara, Heroine and Raajneeti, was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan and is expected to be featured in Nastik. The makers haven't announced the release date yet.

The film will also star Meera Chopra, Harshali Malhota, Divya Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Reema Debnath, Freddy Daruwala and Tinu Anand in pivotal roles.

