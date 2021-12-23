Gabriella Demetriades Looks Stunning in Maroon Bikini from Her Day at the Beach, See Pic

South African model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades shared a sunkissed snapshot from a beach on Wednesday. Gabriella was seen in casual beach wear in the picture as she sipped on some coconut water. The 34-year-old model wore a dark brown strapless bikini top which she paired with a white and black printed scarf tied on her waist.

The portrait from her recent outing at the beach showed Gabriella in open hair. She accessorised her look with a necklace and bracelet. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Gabriella added a palm tree emoticon in the caption. The picture received compliments from the model’s fans and followers alike. Gabriella’s friend Atiya Rakyan commented, “Smashed it G.” Fellow model Erika Packard was certainly missing the beach and her friend as she commented, “missing you.” Replying to Erika’s comment, Gabriella urged her to, “come fast.” Bollywood actress Mouni Roy also complimented Gabriella’s recent Instagram post as she dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

Gabriella, who also happens to be Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, gave a sneak peek into her routine via Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The model shared a picture of her French bulldog pet on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the following picture, the entrepreneur shared pictures with her other pet dog, a golden retriever. Gabriella also spent her day reading a book while her pet dog took a nap in the background.

Founder and director of clothing brand Deme, Gabriella often shares pictures from her outings at the beach. Last weekend, she shared a snapshot from one of the strolls at the seashore. Gabriella was dressed in green printed pants which she paired with a loose cotton shirt with a tube top underneath. Gabriella shared the picture on the photo-sharing app with a caption that read, “best winter ever.”

Are you also craving beach time after looking at Gabriella’s pictures?

