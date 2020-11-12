Gabriella Back at NCB Office for Day 2 of Questioning, Arjun Rampal Likely to be Grilled on Friday

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades has once again appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Gabriella reached the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai in her car around 11 am to join the investigation. A large number of media persons gathered outside the office. She was questioned for more than six hours by the NCB on Wednesday.

#NewsAlert | Bollywood drug probe, Drug link to actor Arjun Rampal.Rampal’s girlfriend called for second day consecutive questioning by NCB.@Herman_Gomes with the details.Join the broadcast with @snehamordani. pic.twitter.com/yGTdMGksiA — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) November 12, 2020

On Monday, the NCB had conducted a raid at Rampal's residence in Mumbai as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood. It had asked Rampal and Gabriella to join the investigation on Wednesday.

However, according to sources, Rampal is likely to be questioned by the NCB on Friday. The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

The NCB had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search at Rampal's residence and questioned the actor's driver.

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort in Lonavala in drugs case. It was alleged that he was in touch with drug peddlers.

Last Thursday, the court had awarded to the anti-drugs agency his custody along with that of executive producer Kshitij Prasad in another drugs case in which four grams of cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian national Uka Emeka in Andheri last month.

The NCB had launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's purported girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late actor and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With inputs from PTI)