'They Love Him': Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend on His Daughters' Bond With Newborn Son Arik

In April, Arjun Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Even though they made their relationship Instagram-official long ago, posting pictures from their beach vacations as well as social appearances, they never really admitted to being in a relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child together recently after keeping Gabriella's pregnancy a secret for almost six months. But today, Gabriella looks content, happy and very much at peace with her life.

"I was never one of those people who thought of having a baby. I am actually the youngest of my friends, and we would have conversations such as 'ok, is it time to have a baby yet?'. I would even look at people having babies, and think 'I don't know if I want to do this'. But it all happened very organically, and it may sound like a cliche now, but it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I used to think I was in love (with Rampal), but then Arik happened (laughs)," she told Mid-Day.

Talking about her pregnancy days, Gabriella said, "All during the pregnancy, which was hard, my mother would tell me, 'wait till you see the baby'. While Arjun has done this before, and so, was calm, and was with me every step of the way, I didn't have a reference point. I think he is going to be a great dad. He is so hands-on that sometimes I say 'give me my son back'."

Arjun separated from Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. They are parents to two teenage daughters, Maahika and Myra.

Talking about Arjun's daughters' bonding with Arik, Gabriella said, "They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it's one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up."

