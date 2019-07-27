Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable First Pic with Son, Says 'Tired But in Love'

Actor Arjun Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn and said she is "tired but in love".

The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: "Tired but in love".

A screenshot from Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram account

Earlier this week, Arjun shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a greyscale image where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looked at him lovingly.

In April, Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married. However, the two never shied away from publicly showing their affection for each other.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call. The show is available for streaming on Zee5.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

(With inputs from IANS)

