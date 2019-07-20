Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became proud parents to a baby boy on Thursday. Following the special occasion for the love birds, Gabriella shared several pictures of her newborn on Instagram, with Arjun looking at him with a smile on his face. Although the face of the baby is not visible in the images shared by Gabriella on her Insta stories, Arjun can be seen holding the baby in his arms, while holding a gift box with a stuffed teddy bear inside in another one.

Gabriella also posted a selfie of herself from the hospital bed, over which she wrote, "Needed a change." The change that Gabriella refers to in the selfie may refer to her blonde hair.

See Arjun and Gabriella's pics from the latter's Instagram stories here:

A screenshot from Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram account

On Thursday, Gabriella gave birth to a boy in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. As per reports, Demetriades was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday. It’s also reported that the child has been born through c-section operation.

In April, Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married. However, the two never shied away from publicly showing their affection for each other.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call. The show is available for streaming on Zee5.

