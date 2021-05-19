Gabriella Demetriades' Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Arik and Partner Arjun Rampal

The pandemic may have got Gabriella Demetriades stuck at home but the lockdown has produced its own collection of pictures which the model shared on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. Hopping on to the ‘photo dump’ trend on Instagram, the 34-year-old model shared a series of random pictures from her lockdown days with her 509k followers. The photo dump featured Gabriella in some stunning glamorous dresses and comfy pajamas. The collections also had pictures of her partner and actor Arjun Rampal and their son Arik.

In one of the pictures, the family of three is also seen having a wholesome picnic amidst the warm winter sun. The picture shows Arjun in a long olive coat and beanie as he carries his son who is flanked by Gabriella. In front of them is the olive green Maruti Gypsy converted into a makeshift table with all the delicious food for the sunny day out in the wild.

In another picture, an adorable Arik is seen standing under a giant straw hat as he smiles for the camera. Gabriella also shared a picture capturing Arik and Arjun having a fun conversation.

As a founder and creative director of her clothing brand Deme, Gabriella is a working mother. In her previous Instagram post from Monday, Gabriella showed how she likes to dress up for work for home.

Last month, Gabriella celebrated her 34th birthday and shared the pictures of how her family and friends gathered for an intimate house party. The Instagram post showed Arik sitting on Gabriella’s lap as she cut the birthday cake. Other pictures from the gathering featured Arjun and the couple’s friends enjoying each other’s company.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik in July 2019. Arjun is father to two daughters Mahikaa and Myra, from his first marriage to model Mehr Jessia. The couple separated in 2019.

