Gadar 2 First Look Out: 'Angry' Sunny Deol Holds A Cartwheel; Reminds Internet Of 'Handpump Scene'

The first look of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is out and it has reminded the internet of the iconic handpump scene from the prequel of the film. Gadar 2 is the most anticipated film of 2023 and fans can't wait to see Sunny Deol once again in action. Now, the actor's first look has been released and it has already taken the Internet by storm.

ZEE Studios unveiled a 50 seconds montage video of upcoming films this year. The clip included brief snippets and sneak peeks of all the titles that the banner is funding. And among them is Gadar 2. In a fleeting cameo in the video, Sunny's appearance is reminiscent of his Gadar: Ek Prem Katha avatar Tara Singh.

Interestingly, in the short video clip, he could be seen lifting a cartwheel to seemingly attack goons. This immediately brings to mind his well-known debut movie scene where he uproots a water pump to escape a vicious mob. In fact, that scenario is synonymous with Gadar, and over the years, there have been many parodies of it.

Fans quickly took over the microblogging site and began trending Gadar 2 while expressing their excitement ever since the video was shared on the banner's official handles. One of the users wrote, “Gadar 2 will definitely rock”. Another user wrote, “I forgot the first 42 seconds of the video when SunnyDeol enters. Gadar 2 will be a hit at the box office, mark my words. The stunts are dangerous”.

Watch the video below:

Gadar 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2001 film, is said to continue the story of Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), and son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. The team completed the final schedule in December 2022. According to reports, the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh, Indore, and Lucknow. It will be fascinating to see how the story progresses in the sequel. Gadar 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma and is expected to release in the first half of 2023.

