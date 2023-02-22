The 2001 Anil Sharma directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha treated cine buffs to the eternal love story between an Indian Sikh man — Tara Singh and an aristocratic Pakistani girl — Sakeena. Played wonderfully by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar proved to be a blockbuster at the time, with the film’s powerful storyline, and soul-stirring songs, leaving a lasting impression on the masses. Now, filmmaker Anil Sharma is back to take the story of Tara and Sakeena forward in his upcoming film Gadar: The Katha Continues. Here are some interesting facts about Gadar 2 that will heighten your anticipation.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

Apart from the unforgettable love story, Gadar was also hailed as a classic masterpiece for its intense action sequences. Late veteran actor Amrish Puri, essaying the character of Sakeena’s strict father Ashraf Ali, was the primary villain in the film. However, this time, Gadar 2 will witness not one but two antagonists.

The role of Amrish Puri, who passed away in 2005 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, will be given to Manish Wadhwa. The 50-year-old proved his mettle in a negative character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Actor Rohit Choudhary, known for films and television serials like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naagin, and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in as the second villain in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh will be seen fighting these two enemies in the movie.

While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Tighten your seatbelts to witness mind-boggling action scenes in the film. While in the previous movie, Sunny Deol was seen uprooting a hand pump with his bare hands, this time, as per a now-deleted Twitter video, the actor will be breaking a cement pole.

Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles. The adventure-action drama is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

