CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsKiara AdvaniMovie ReviewsKylie JennerPathaan
Home » News » Movies » Gadar 2 Update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Starrer To Have Reprised Version of THIS Song
1-MIN READ

Gadar 2 Update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Starrer To Have Reprised Version of THIS Song

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the poster of Gadar 2 which was released on Valentine's Day.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the poster of Gadar 2 which was released on Valentine's Day.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It will star Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.

Ever since the sequel of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar Ek Prem Katha has been announced, fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for the film. Gadar was not only loved for its love story and action but also for its beautiful songs. As everyone wait for Gadar 2, it has now been reported that the sequel is likely to have a respired version of Udja Kale Kawa.

“Udja Kale Kawa has been like the Gadar anthem, it was a tribute to Tara and Sakina’s love story and the life they set on to build with each other. Gadar 2 will be incomplete without it," a source cited by Bollywood Life claimed and added, “The song will come in the film at a crucial point and while it will be a kick of nostalgia, it will also take the story forward to an unexpected direction." However, there is no official confirmation to this so far. Udja Kale Kawa was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2023 and released the first motion poster of the film. “Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023," Ameesha wrote on Instagram while announcing the same.

Gadar was released in June 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. The film was widely loved by the audience. Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ameesha Patel
  2. bollywood
  3. Gadar
  4. Sunny Deol
first published:February 15, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 15:12 IST
Read More