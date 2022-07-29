Gadar Action Director Recalls Ousting Kapil Sharma from The Sets: ‘I Slapped Him’

Kapil Sharma became a household name with ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His rise to prominence made him one of the most talked about celebs of the country. But do you know that the celebrated comedian and actor was once slapped by action-director Tinu Verma on the sets of Gadar, in which the celeb played a small part?

During an interaction with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Tinu Verma, also popularly known as the shirtless villain Gujjar Singh in Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna & Faisal Khan starrer Mela, shared how he got miffed by Kapil on one particular day and threw him off the sets of Gadar.

While recalling the incident, Tinu revealed that in one of the famed scenes from the movie that involved a huge crowd running towards the train. However, one boy was hell-bent to disobey every instruction as he ran in the opposite direction. That boy was none other than Kapil Sharma. Tinu called the boy and asked him to follow instructions. “Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you).”

However, when the camera started rolling again for the second time, Kapil Sharma didn’t pay any heed to what Tinu asked him to do. He ran in the opposite direction which angered the action director. He confessed, “Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him and threw him out of the set).”

In one of the earlier episode, Kapil Sharma had talked about this incident when the star of that movie Sunny Deol had attended his hilarious talk show. The comedian also revealed that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. He knew that he would get lost in the swarm of people and this was the best way that he could figure out to stand out from the crowd. Although, that particular scene was not included in the final cut, Kapil Sharma had fond memories from that day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here