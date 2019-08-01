Gadar For Me Is Like Star Wars, the Whole Country Has Seen It; Says Sunny Deol
Sunny Doel says he likes the idea of a Gadar film series, possibly headlined by his son Karan Deol (28). Find out more below.
Karan Deol with Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol has comfortably set foot in politics with a win in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Gurdaspur, Punjab. He is currently in the stages to launch his son Karan with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will feature debutante Sahher Bambba alongside the 28-year-old artist. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will clash with Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor at the box office.
Read: Busy with Politics, Sunny Deol Postpones Release of Son Karan Deol's Debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas missed its earlier release date due to Sunny's political commitments. In the lead up to the promotions Sunny, during a media interaction, compared his film Gadar to the American film franchise Star Wars, in the terms of its popularity in India. He was asked about creating a franchise out of Anil Sharma's drama-action Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), with Karan in the lead, and he said that although it was a lovely idea to make a series of Gadar films, he added that there was no "great subject." He continued with "a great subject, it could be big"
On the possibility of a Gadar film series, Sunny was quoted as saying (via timesnow.com), "That would be a beautiful idea if we could find a subject. There's a lot of love for the Deols. YPD (Yamla Pagla Deewana) was an interest concept but after the first film we couldn't get it right. Gadar for me is like Star Wars, the whole country has seen it. People see it as an Indo-Pak drama. I see it as a beautiful love story. With a great subject, it could be big."
Sunny is also the director for his son Karan’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
