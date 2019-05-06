English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel to Return As Tara-Sakeena in Gadar Sequel?
Director Anil Sharma confirmed that a sequel to Gadar is underway and the story will be a continuation from the original film.
A still from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' (YouTube)
It's almost 18 years since the release of 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The romance-action-drama, directed by Anil Sharma, was set against the backdrop of Partition. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, upon its release, it turned out to be a blockbuster.
Talking about its sequel, Anil had earlier said that he wants his audience to remember the film even after 100 years and he would not make Gadar's sequel for the sake of money and until and unless he gets a good script. Apparently, he has found the right script.
Recently, the makers confirmed that a sequel to the 2001 film is underway and the story will be a continuation from the original film with a backdrop of India-Pakistan.
"We have been working on Gadar sequel since 15 years. It will be the story of Tara (Sunny), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with an India-Pakistan angle. Gadar is incomplete without it," a source close to the film's production told PTI.
"The cast will remain same, like how we have seen in films like 'Baahubali', 'Rambo, 'Fast and Furious', etc. We have discussed the idea with Sunny. We can't disclose anything at the moment," the source added.
Anil's directorial ranks among the top three Indian films in all-time highest footfalls. According to PTI sources, it had 17 crore footfalls and had earned Rs 256 crore upon its release in 2001. The movie also featured Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.
Also, work has begun on the sequel of Sunny and Anil's another hit film, Apne, that starred the three Deols - Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra.
(with inputs from PTI)
