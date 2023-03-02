The owner of Mumbai’s popular Gaiety Galaxy, Manoj Desai has lashed out at Akshay Kumar for appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show very frequently. In a recent interview, Desai reminded the Selfiee actor that it is Salman Khan’s show and questioned him for joining the comedian repeatedly.

Gaiety Galaxy owner also lashed out at Kapil Sharma and called him ‘son of an owl’. He also stated that the comedian gets money from the channel but asked Akshay, “Wo s**le Kapil Sharma ke show me aap parso gaye the, kya mila?"

“Aap kya ghadi ghadi udhar jaa rahe hai? Aapka kuch usme investment hai? Wo toh Salman Khan ka show hai. Aap kya jaate hai Kapil ke sath? Mere dosto meri public ne kitna bola hai Akshay Kumar ji ghadi ghadi us show pe jaate hai, unko shobha deta hai? Ab mai aapko puchta hu, aapko shobha deta hai? (Why do you regularly go there? Do you have any investment there? That is Salman Khan’s show. Why do you go to that Kapil? My friends, my audience have told me Akshay goes to The Kapil Sharma Show regularly, does it suit you? Now I am asking you, “Does it suit you?)” Desai said as quoted by E-Times.

“Kabhi tumhari tareef karta hai, kabhi kachra karta hai. Ye aapko shobha deta hai? Kamaal kar rahe ho, kya ho gaya hai? What is wrong with you?” he added.

I love this man he said truth… #AkshayKumar sie should avoid over exposure by going to kapil sharma show… He also said i'm big fan of @akshaykumar unki movies duniya ki hawa band kar deti thi😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1fTYRw6Vk— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 1, 2023

Interestingly, this comes as Akshay Kumar’s latest release Selfiee also failed to leave a mark at the box office. This is Akshay’s fifth consecutive flop Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

Recently, Akshay also reflected on the string of flops he has delivered and shared that it’s time for him to sit back and introspect about doing back-to-back films with no definitive results.

“This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else," he told Aaj Tak.

