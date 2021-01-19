Gained 4 Kgs for the Role of 'Chamcham Rani' in Namak Issk Ka, Says Shruti Sharma

Actress Shruti Sharma is playing the lead role of Kahaani/Chamcham Rani in new show 'Namak Issk Ka'. In a freewheeling chat, the actress talks about her role of a dancer in the show.

Shruti said, "Unconventional and a bold storyline plus dance, these factors were the reason behind me saying 'yes' to the show. Moreover, I feel Chamcham is a very strong character written in the recent times who refused to give up in front of the patriarchal society."

She added, "I watched some videos on dancers and their life stories. Gained 4 kilograms of weight and also started listening to some regional music."

However, she said she would love to perform in thriller and drama genres.

Do you believe that now a variety of subjects are written where women are shown headstrong and not vulnerable and feeble like before? She said, "Yes, the times are changing, the female characters are being no longer made to sit and cry in the kitchen. No longer are the female characters made to bear the atrocities of their husbands on-screen. Today, the heroines on television are turning out to be the complete game changer of the plot."

Namak Issk Ka is the story of Chamcham Rani, who is looked down upon for her profession, but in a twist of fate, gets married off into a reputable family.

"It is an untouched subject with lots of drama and dance. Also, it speaks for those women who are being subjected to prejudice and societal caricature. No matter whichever profession she belongs to, no one has the right to judge her," she concluded.

The show airs on Colors. It also stars actor Aditya Ojha in the lead role.