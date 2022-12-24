Gaja Donga to Kodama Simham, Films Produced by Late Kaikala Satyanarayana

Kaikala Satyanarayana was a pioneer in acting, leaving his mark on multiple film industries across the nation. The Telugu actor appeared in over 750 films and served as the Member of Parliament in the 11th Lok Sabha.

Born on July 25, 1935, in the Kavutaram village, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, the actor passed away on December 23, 2022, at his Jubilee Hill residence in Hyderabad, due to health-related issues.

The actor created a name for himself in the golden era of Telugu cinema as the successor of another great actor Sveeranga Rao. However, Kaikala was not only a talented actor but also an intuitive producer.

Some of the blockbuster movies produced by Kaikala are:

Gaja Donga

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and written by Satyanand, the movie starred N.T. Rama Rao, Sridevi and Kaikala Satyanarayana, the movie were also produced by Kaikala. The 1980 film became a huge hit at the box office.

Iddaru Dongalu

Iddaru Dongalu featured Sobhan Babu in the lead with Krishna, Jayasudha and Sharada playing important roles in the film. The movie was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and written by Satyanand. The movie hit the theatres with a bang in 1984. Satyanarayana produced the film and played a crucial role too.

Kodama Simham

The 1990 film starred Chiranjeevi along with Sonam, Radha and Kaikala. The movie was directed by K. Muralimohana Rao and produced by Kaikala.

Bangaru kutumbam

Released in 1994, the blockbuster film starred Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, Jayasudha, Harish and Kaikala in prominent roles. The film was helmed by Dasari Narayana Rao and written by the director along with Thotapalli Madhu.

Muddula Mogudu

The movie starred Akkineni Nagehswar Rao and Sridevi as the leads along with supporting roles played by Suhasini and Varalakshmi S. The film was directed by K. S. Prakash Rao and written by Acharya Athreya and produced by Kaikala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here