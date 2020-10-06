Gajendra Chauhan Blasts Mukesh Khanna for Calling Kapil Sharma Show ‘Vulgar'

Recently, the cast of BR Chopra's television adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata came on The Kapil Sharma Show. While the guests included Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna, respectively, Mukesh Khanna who essayed the role of Bheeshma gave it a miss.

Several inquired why he did not join his former co-actors on the popular comedy show. Answering the same, Khanna penned down a lengthy post and slammed the show calling it 'vulgar' and said it is full of double meaning jokes. He took a jibe at the show's actors who crossdress in their comic acts and also commented on Archana Puran Singh's role in the show. Apart from this, he also wrote about the episode and the questioned asked when Arun Govil who is known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan came as a guest on the show.

Kapil had invited the lead cast of Ramayana -- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri after the popular mythological series was re-aired on Doordarshan during the lockdown.

Reacting to Khanna's post, Gajendra Chauhan in an interview condemned the former's post and reminded him of Arjun dressing as a female in the epic show.

“I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality). He even said that in the show men dress in women’s clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji,” Gajendra told Dainik Bhaskar.