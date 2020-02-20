Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar Reunite For TVF's Daddyji's Gift

Actors Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar, who are awaiting the release of their film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, are currently tickling the funny bone of the audience with their latest TVF's sketch 'Conversations with Dad: Daddyjis Gift'.

The sketch traces a conversation and the follow-up events between a father and his son around buying a car. It hilariously captures those peculiar moments between Gajraj and Jeetu that every father and son go through when they discuss the automobile-that-must-not-be-named - ‘CAR'.

"It has been an absolute delight sharing the screen with Jeetu! Both of us have grown together as actors on the digital screen and share a very endearing relationship with each other. Hence, it feels even more special when our equation brings so many smiles to our audience's face. 'Daddyji's Gift' is yet another sketch that perfectly captures the most intrinsic aspect of any father-son relationship and I am certain that both of us will remind you of your own conversations with your dads," Gajraj Rao said.

Jitendra too shared his experience working with Gajraj Rao.

"It has been a great privilege to have had the opportunity to work with someone as talented as Gajraj sir. His sheer brilliance is reflected in each and every performance onscreen. I guess this is one of the reasons why our portrayal of father-son is so relatable to everyone across the country. 'Daddyji's gift' is a hilarious take on one of the major conversations between a father and a son," Jitendra added.

Follow @News18Movies for more