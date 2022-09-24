Gajraj Rao Recalls the Day When He’d Just Rs. 6 In His Pocket: ‘Didn’t Know If I Should Take Train Back Home or Eat’

Most actors have had their fair share of struggle when they embarked on the path to carve a niche for themselves in the film industry. This is undoubtedly one of the most competitive industries, and people from not just across the nation but across the world aspire to make a mark here. However, only a few realise their dreams, and for many it takes years before finally turning it to a reality. Now, in a recent interview, Maja Ma actor Gajraj Rao opened up about the time when he would travel from Delhi to Bombay for work, and on one such occasion had just Rs. 6 left in his pocket.

Talking to HT, Gajraj Rao revealed, “(Life mein) Dhakke bahut jyada khaye hai mene. I didn’t have a well-planned life because ghar ki financial situations badi amazing nahi thi. Not everything was in our hands. So these jobs have taught me a lot. I always say this bohot badi mushkil waali zindagi thi but I had the fire in me that I want to do something and give a good life to my family.”

He added, “Before shifting to Mumbai, I visited the city to find work. I was staying at my friend’s place for a month and was writing a script. That time, paise mere khatam ho gaye the. I went from Andheri to Worli to narrate that script and they rejected my script. Meri jab mein kul mila ke 5-6 rupaye the. I didn’t know what to do. Should I take a local train to go back home in those six rupees or should I eat something? Mujhe pure umeed thi ki meri script approve ho jayegi and I will get an advance. Wo jo thana… us din meri aankhon mein paani aagaya ki main karunga kya?”

He also revealed the lesson he had learnt and said, “Even when I used to get smaller parts, I used to see that there are more talented actors than me who had no work at all, while I was getting work. I decided long back ago that I wanted to keep myself financially sound. Because I came from a not so great life due to my financial circumstances, kheech taan ke ghar chalte the. Also, aapki jo struggle hai aapki nahi hoti, aapke pariwar ki bhi hoti hai. I decided that acting ka shauk tab karo jab jeb mein paise ho, udhar na lena pade.”

Gajraj Rao will be seen in Maja Ma next. The film will release on Prime Videos on 14th October.

