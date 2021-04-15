Gajraj Rao Says Bollywood Does 'Mediocre Work' as He Praises Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji'

Actor Gajraj Rao did not stop short in praising Fahadh Faasil’s performance in Joji. The crime drama that draws from Macbeth by William Shakespeare and also features Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in important roles. Joji has premiered on April 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Gajraj shared Joji’s trailer and wrote on social media, “I recently watched ‘Joji’ and I’m sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much. I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I’ll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao)

Joji is directed by Dileesh Pothan. He and Fahadh have worked in award-winning film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum earlier.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here