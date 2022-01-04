Gal Gadot All Hearts for Death on the Nile Co-Star Ali Fazal, Reacts to His Instagram Post

Ali Fazal is one of those actors who don’t need big-budget movies from the biggest banners of the industry to make a mark. After impressing the desi audience with his performances in movies like Fukrey and Khamoshiyan, he went international in a big way, sharing screen space with the likes of Vin Diesel and Judi Dench in Faat and Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul. And now Ali Fazal is ready for yet another big Hollywood release in the form of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. Here he shares screen space with an ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie and Annette Benning.

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle recently to post a still from the film where he is seen in a dapper avatar alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. He also added a long caption to the picture, praising the cast and crew of the film and talking about how much the film meant to him.

Ali’s caption read, ‘"DEATH ON THE NILE, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalized into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken. And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

The actor was all praise for the crew responsible for creating visuals for the film and said that it beautifully complimented the vision that the director had for the film. “So here’s to every technician on this film, thank you for your hard work and perseverance. I sure as shit look good here, and you too Gal Gadot," he said.

The post that has received over 2 lakh likes also caught the attention of Gal Gadot who commented with a chain of heart emoticons on his post.

Death on the Nile, which is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, is slated for release on February 11 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.