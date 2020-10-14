Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Her Controversial 'Imagine' Instagram Video

Gal Gadot decided to open up about her recent video that received immense condemnation from all corners. The video features Gadot and other celebrities singing John Lennon’s Imagine. The video drew criticism and was deemed as 'tone-deaf' during the ongoing pandemic.

During a conversation with a magazine, Gadot says that the video was made to lift people’s spirits and as a show of unity. However, it didn't go down well with critics as they pointed out that people have lost their jobs and the video is out of touch. She told Vanity Fair that sometimes one tries to do a good deed but it's not the right good deed. She said that the intentions were from the best place that is to send light and love to the world.

For the sing-along montage that was unveiled at the onset of quarantine in March, Gadot was accompanied by the likes of Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Sia, Norah Jones and many other Hollywood elites.

The video she shared in March was captioned as, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne...”

The 35-year-old said that her 1984 co-star Kristen is loved by all and she was the one who got more people to the game. Although it was Gadot’s idea as she said but only with an idea to do good and pure, but didn’t transcend.

Gadot also added that her being herself attitude sometimes goes against her. “I do me, you do you. I’d rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth,” said the action star.

Imagine is the second studio from The Beatles’ lead singer John Lennon. It was jointly produced by Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono and Phil Spector.